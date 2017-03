The Junction City Military Affairs Council will host their next monthly breakfast on Thursday, March 23rd at 7:30 a.m. at the convention center in Junction City.

The deadline to register for the breakfast will be Friday, March 17th at 5 p.m.

The cost of the breakfast is $12 per person. New this year is a military service member rate of $10. The fee is payable by check or cash at the door or online at the Chamber of Commerce at info@jcacc.org or by calling the Chamber at 762-2632.