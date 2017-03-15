Good News for USD 475 on Potential New High School Project

Geary USD 475 officials have received good news on the possible state aid funding for a proposed new Junction City High School project.

Bill Clark, Director of Business Operations for the school district, reported that the Kansas State Board of Education voted to approve their piece of the funding mechanism tied to the school district’s bond initiative, “so we can continue with that process. So that was really good news.”

The district is expected to learn soon on whether the anticipated heavy impact aid federal money that will also help fund the proposed new school project will arrive.

If that happens the main remaining hurdle for funding the project would be a May 9th bond issue election. If voters say yes in that election the school district would get 48% of the project funded by state aid. The remainder of the money would come from the heavy impact aid funding.

District officials have made it clear the local property tax levy would not be increased.