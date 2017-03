Homer D. Holland, 73, of Junction City, passed away on March 13, 2017 at his residence.

Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

A memorial contribution can be given in Homer’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.