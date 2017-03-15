Preparations for the 12th Street Community Garden

There will be some changes for the 12th Street Community Garden in its second year of operation.

Community Garden President Brian Peterson said the garden, made possible by the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program class of 2015-16, is currently accepting applications for individual or group plot owners. Last year was the first year of the garden and it was limited to community groups, organizations, and businesses. The 12th Street Community Garden board hopes to increase community participation and accessibility this year, so the garden has been opened up to individuals as well. The garden has eight total plots which are each approximately 360 square feet. A ninth plot is designated as a gathering area and there are plans for a pergola and benches to be installed there in the future.

Three plots are currently designated for individuals and groups to apply for, with the possibility of opening additional plots as demand requires. The three available plots can be split into two 180 square foot plots if an individual does not want or need the full 360 square feet. Full plots will have a $40 fee plus a $10 deposit. Half plots will have a $20 fee plus a $10 deposit. The garden is currently accepting applications for the available plots. Applications are available on the garden’s website or by visiting the 12th Street Community Center, and will be accepted until March 31st. Plots belonging to individuals and groups will be independently planted and maintained by their owners. Those owners will also have exclusive access to the produce from their plots. The garden board will encourage surplus produce to be donated to local non-profit groups.

As of April 1st, the plots which remain available will be planted by the garden board and will belong to the community. Those living in and around Junction City may take produce from the community plots in exchange for performance of necessary tasks. These tasks include weeding, watering, and general maintenance of the community plots. Any excess produce grown in the community plots will be donated to local non-profit groups.

The garden has hoses, sprayers, and various gardening tools which are available for anyone to use at the garden.

A Garden Clean Up Day is scheduled for March 19th at 1:00 p.m. and will include preparing the plots to receive plants. Another work day is scheduled for April 1st at 2:00 p.m. with the primary goal of planting the community plots. Anyone interested in volunteering to work on either of these days or to get involved with the Garden Board can visit the 12th Street Community Center or contact them by phone at 785-238-7529. Interested parties can also visit the garden’s website athttp://jccommunitygardens.wixsite.com/12thstreetgarden. The garden also has a Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/12Garden.”