Salvador Perez should be ready for Royals’ season opener

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — All-Star catcher Salvador Perez should be ready for Kansas City’s season opener after tests showed there was no structural damage to his injured left knee. The Royals, though, are still concerned about his hyperextended left elbow.

Royals manager Ned Yost said Perez would probably be ready to play in a week.

Perez returned to the Royals camp Wednesday after playing for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He was injured Saturday in a collision at the plate with his Royals backup, Drew Butera, who was playing for Italy.

Initially, the knee was Perez’s main concern, and he had a second MRI on Tuesday. But the test only showed inflammation, not serious damage.