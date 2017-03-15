Some GOP lawmakers consider ‘flat’ Kansas income tax

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Some Republican legislators are floating the idea of having Kansas adopt a “flat” personal income tax as lawmakers consider raising taxes to fix the state’s budget problems.

Conservative GOP Sen. Ty Masterson of Andover said Wednesday that his colleagues are increasingly interested in moving to a single personal income tax rate for all filers.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Legislators are looking at rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The state slashed tax rates in 2012 and 2013, went from three tax brackets to two and granted an exemption to more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Masterson said he might support ending the exemption if the state went to a single tax bracket.