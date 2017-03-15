USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees Announced

JUNCTION CITY, KAN.-Geary County Schools has selected two teachers as nominees for the 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year Award. A committee of past USD 475 KTOY nominees chose Susan Marshall, Fort Riley Middle School 6th grade math teacher and Katie Hagenmaier, Spring Valley Elementary 4th grade teacher as the secondary and elementary nominees for the next year’s Kansas Teacher of the Year Award.

Both teachers will be recognized at a banquet on September9, 2017,where regional semi-finalists will be named.

The 2018 Kansas Teacher of the Year will be announced at the KTOY State Award Banquet on November 18, 2017. The program is sponsored by the Kansas State Department of Education and recognizes excellence in teaching in elementary and secondary classrooms across Kansas.