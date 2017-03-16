Abilene Special Education teacher leads Deputies on high speed chase

A special education teacher at Abilene High School has been arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase in Saline County.

According to media reports, 30 year old Adam Ganetenbein was stopped for improper driving on a laned roadway just west of Salina on K-140 on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. When the deputy exited his car and approached the suspect’s truck he sped off traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The chase allegedly continued into Smolan (town in Saline County) until the deputy was able to slow the truck down and eventually stop it.

Gantenbein was arrested on requested charges of Driving under the influence and Fleeing or attempting to eledue a law enforcement officer.

Gantenbein was part of the Central Kansas Cooperative in Education; he submitted his resignation shortly after his arrest. The School Board voted to accept his resignation following an executive session on Tuesday, March 14th.