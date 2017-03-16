Approval Granted for USD 475 Bond Initiative

JUNCTION CITY, KAN.–On March 14, 2017, Geary County Schools received confirmation that the Kansas State Board of Education has approved the support of the JCHS Way Forward bond initiative. This approval commits the State of Kansas to funding 48% of the total bond amount pending community approval through a vote on May 9, 2017.

In order to leverage these state funds, the community must first pass a bond election. Without the passing of a bond election, the project will forfeit these state funds.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Corbin Witt said last week prior to leaving for Washington D.C. for a National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) conference that “… to move forward with a new high school we need three things to happen. First, gain approval for state funds, [which has occurred]. Next, we need to receive the Heavy Impact Aid payment. Lastly, the community will need to pass the bond election on May 9th.”

In order to participate in this community decision, it is important to register to vote for the upcoming election. The last day to register for this vote is April 18, 2017.

For additional resources on the JCHS Way Forward, visit www.usd475.org.