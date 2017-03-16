Fake Patty’s Day 2017 Summary in Manhattan

During the 2017 celebration of “Fake Patty’s Day” the Riley County Police Department, with assistance from 1st Infantry from Fort Riley, Emporia Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Junction City Police Department, Kansas Alcohol Beverage Control, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas State University Police Department, Kansas Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department, as well as others responded to a significant number of calls for service generated by both police officers and community members. Other emergency agencies were also present and participated in proactive safety measures as well as emergency medical se rvices. These agencies included the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS.

Over the weekend period of Friday March 10, 2017 at 7:00 PM to Sunday March 12, 2017 at 6:00 AM, law enforcement responded to 289 calls for services (generated by citizen complains and officer initiated calls for service). These complains consisted of, but are not limited to, disturbing the peace (18), parking problems (30), welfare checks (30), and unwanted subjects (15). Additionally, officers filed 15 accident reports.

During this time period, police officers physically arrested 44 individuals. Crimes that caused arrested included, but are not limited to, DUI (9), possession of marijuana (7), possession of drug paraphernalia (5), disorderly conduct (10), and minor in possession/minor in consumption (8).

Police issued 391 citations for offenses that included, but are not limited to, possession of an open container of alcohol (122), parking issues (123), and minor in possession/minor in consumption (57).

The Riley County Police Department would like to thank the businesses and volunteers involved in creating and maintaining a well-organized Command Post, as well as the agencies who provided assistance during this event. This police response could not have been possible without the assistance of the City of Manhattan and their Parks and Rec Department, as well as Riley County Emergency Management, Fort Riley, Riley County Juvenile Intake, and Community Corrections.