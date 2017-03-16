Federal Heavy Impact Aid Payments Delayed

JUNCTION CITY, KAN.–Geary County Schools USD 475 is making good on promises made over the past several months regarding the JCHS Way Forward. Last week,Dr. Corbin Witt prior to attending the National Association of Federally Impacted Schools (NAFIS) conference in Washington D.C. said, “… to move forward with a new high school we need three things to happen: First, gain approval for state funds, which [was]on the State Board of Education consent agenda on March 14th [and was approved]. Next, we need to receive the Heavy Impact Aid payment. Lastly, the community will need to pass the bond election on May 9th.”

While in Washington, Witt met with Federal Impact Aid Officials and Kansas federally elected representatives who told him that due to a continuing resolution in the Federal Government, Heavy Impact Aid payments will be delayed until the summer months.

A continuing resolution occurs when congress fails to pass a budget, at which point a limited amount of funding is authorized, which does not include Heavy Impact Aid. The continuing resolution is expected to end later this Spring allowing Heavy Impact Aid payments to be made in June or July of this year.

“Though the funds will not be distributed in March, Legislators and Impact Aid Officials are confident that the funds will be distributed in the future,”Dr. Witt said Thursday afternoon.

USD 475 will recommend to the Board of Education that the May vote be delayed in order to help the district provide better assurances to the community prior to a vote.

For additional resources on the JCHS Way Forward, visit www.usd475.org.