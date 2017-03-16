JCHS Students Debut “Varsity Variety”, a short film on local musical talents

Five Junction City High School students are standing out in the community for their work in film and video.

Auh’Shay Sanchez works as the Producer, Director, Editor, and Cameraman – to name a few of his many hats. You may know Sanchez’s name from his work on the film chronically the story of high school student Aryus Jones titled The Comeback Kid.

His team includes Ben Dye, Jose Baquero, Owin Carreras, and Johnathan Hunter.

Ben Dye is one of the students featured in the music film titled Varsity Variety – their second film of 2017.

“I want to be a music producer when I grow up, and I’ve been pursuing this for two years now,” said Dye. Dye and Sanchez agree that the film showcasing the musical talents in the area was something much needed.

“We need to make a movie over people that do music, because there’s so many people that have talents here in Junction City,” said Sanchez.

Varsity Variety debuted on March 15th.

Click here to watch.