Library Board Approves Feasibility Study

The Board of Trustees for the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library has voted to engage the firm of Paul J. Strawhecker, Inc. to conduct a feasibility study for raising funds to be used for the renovation and expansion of the library building.

The Nebraska-based firm was established in 1995 and specializes in comprehensive financial consulting services for nonprofit organizations. Numbered among their previous clients are several library foundations.

In 2016 the Library also worked with BBN Architects, Manhattan, to create a concept for the building expansion. This is the same firm that has done all of the Manhattan Public Library’s recent building projects. The resulting plan calls for the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library building to be enlarged at its existing location from the current 14,000 square feet to 26,000, the cost for which is estimated in the $5 – $6 million range.

The plan is only 6,000 square feet of space more than the existing 20,000 square foot facility that was proposed by an earlier board in the late 1970’s. That proposal was defeated in a 1980 bond election.

Work on the feasibility study is slated to begin in April and should be complete within eight to twelve weeks. The cost will be $14,000 plus expenses not to exceed $1,500.