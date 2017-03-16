Museum to Hold Cox Brothers Fundraiser March 21

The Geary County Historical Society is holding a fundraiser this Tuesday, March 21st, at Cox Brothers Barbecue in Junction City.

Whether you eat in or order out, from 5 – 9 p.m. Tuesday, Cox Brothers Barbecue will donate a portion of all sales to the Geary County Historical Society. All proceeds will support museum programs, exhibits and events. Just two examples of many programs undertaken by the museum include the radio program, “Our Past is Present” and the Museum Musings articles in the Daily Union newspaper.