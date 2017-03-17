Driver injured after Kansas school bus hits turkey

CRAWFORD COUNTY –A school bus driver was injured in an accident just before 2p.m. on Thursday in Crawford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a USD 250 Freighliner School bus driven by Edward L. Eichenberger, 49, Pittsburg, was westbound on Kansas 47 two miles west of Girard.

The bus hit a large turkey that flew across the roadway from the north ditch.

Eichenberger was treated at the scene of the accident and not transported to a hospital.

One additional teen student was possibly injured, according to the KHP.

Thirteen students and one other adult on the bus were not injured.

The driver was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.