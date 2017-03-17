JCHS Alum makes history as Executive Director of Admissions for major university

As the youngest Executive Director of Admissions for a Tier 1 public university – the University of Houston – Mardell Maxwell is not only making history, he’s putting Junction City on the map.

“It’s always been a dream, an aspiration of mine to be an Executive Director of Admissions,it gives me an opportunity to influence policy and practice when it comes to helping students go to college,” said Maxwell.

After graduating from Junction City High School in 2005, Maxwell went on to earn his first Bachelor’s Degree at Kansas State University, which is also where he got his start in admissions. “I’ve always been really passionate about my work in admissions, because it’s a great opportunity to really influence people’s lives.”

Upon earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Maxwell went on to Fort Hays State where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership and then a Master of Liberal Arts in Organizational Leadership. He is a candidate for a Doctorate of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

Crediting his community upbringing, Maxwell says that he is in good company as a JCHS and K-State alum.

“I was born and raised in the Junction City/Fort Riley area, and I’ve just had tremendous people that have been part of my life,” said Maxwell. “I’ve been groomed in the community, and I’ve learned a lot about leadership; I gained my values for education in the community, and I really pull from that foundation every single day to serve higher education and to serve students who are really looking to pursue their education. Junction City is a tremendous community that really cares about its young people, and I am just one of many examples of folks that…are doing some tremendous things all across the country.”

Maxwell most recently worked as the Senior Associate Director of Admissions at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He will begin work at the University of Houston as the Executive Director of Admissions on Monday, March 20th.

“If anyone is interested in having me come and speak or mentor to students I would absolutely love to take part in that.”

He can be reached via email at mrmaxwell@uh.edu.