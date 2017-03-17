K-State to Meet Cincinnati in NCAA Tournament

[6] 18/16 CINCINNATI (29-4, 16-2 AAC)
- [11] KANSAS STATE (21-13, 8-10 Big 12)
NCAA South Regional First Round
Friday, March 17, 2017 >> 6:27 p.m. CT >> Golden 1 Center (17,608) >> Sacramento, Calif.
COACHES
Kansas State: Bruce Weber (Wis.-Milwaukee ’78)
Overall: 413-222/19th season
At K-State: 100-67/5th season
- Cincinnati: 2-0 (1-0 at NCAA Championship)
Cincinnati: Mick Cronin (Cincinnati ‘97)
Overall: 305-158/14th season
At Cincinnati: 236-134/11th season
- Kansas State: 0-0 (0-0 at NCAA Championship)
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Kansas State (21-13, 8-10 Big 12)
G: #3 Kamau Stokes (11.9 ppg., 4.2 apg.)
G: #5 Barry Brown (11.8 ppg., 3.2 rpg.)
G: #25 Wesley Iwundu (12.9 ppg., 6.4 rpg.)
F: #32 Dean Wade (9.3 ppg., 4.6 rpg.)
F: #4 D.J. Johnson (11.4 ppg., 5.8 rpg.)
18/16 Cincinnati (29-5, 16-2 AAC)
G: #10 Troy Caupain (10.1 ppg., 4.6 apg.)
G: #25 Kevin Johnson (8.0 ppg., 2.1 rpg.)
G/F: #1 Jacob Evans III (13.7 ppg., 4.1 rpg.)
F: #11 Gary Clark (10.7 ppg., 7.9 rpg.)
F: #24 Kyle Washington (13.1 ppg., 6.9 rpg.)
NCAA TOURNAMENT CAPSULE
Overall: 34-32 | 29th appearance (ties for 23rd-most nationally)
First Round: 10-4 | In Sacramento: First appearance
In South Regional: 1-1 (1993, 2017)
As a No. 11 seed: 2-2 (1990, 2008, 2017) | vs. a No. 6 seed: 2-2
- Cincinnati: 1-6 (1-2 at NCAA Tournament)
Weber vs. Cincinnati: 2-0 (1-0 at NCAA Tournament)
Weber vs. Cronin: 2-0 (1-0 at NCAA Tournament)
GAME 35 – QUICK HITTERS
- Kansas State (21-13, 8-10 Big 12) heads west to California to take on No. 6 seed Cincinnati (29-4, 16-2 AAC) in the NCAA South Regional First Round at 6:27 p.m. CT on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The game will air nationally on TruTV with Spero Dedes, Len Elmore, Steve Smith and Ros Gold-Onwude on the call.
- K-State advanced to the South Regional First Round after a 95-88 win over fellow 11-seed Wake Forest (19-14) on Tuesday night in the First Four at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. It was the first NCAA Tournament win for the Wildcats since 2012 and the first under head coach Bruce Weber, who also earned his 100th win at K-State in the victory.
- The Wildcats set a postseason record with a 66.0 field goal percentage (31-of-47) in the win over the Demon Deacons, while it tied for the 9th highest in school history and the highest since also connecting on 66 percent of its field goals against Coastal Carolina in 1997.
- K-State is making its 36th postseason appearance, which includes 29 in the NCAA Tournament and 7 in the Postseason NIT. The Wildcats have advanced to the NCAA Tournament 7 times in the last 11 seasons, including their first since losing to Kentucky, 56-49, in the NCAA Midwest Regional second round in St. Louis, Mo., on March 21, 2014. The program has now advanced to the postseason 9 times in the last 11 seasons.
- K-State has posted a 34-32 all-time record in NCAA Tournament play. The school will be making its second appearance in the South Regional with its other trip coming in 1993 when the 6-seeded Wildcats lost to No. 11 seed Tulane, 55-53, on March 18 in Orlando, Fla.
- K-State will be making its third appearance as a No. 11 seed (1990, 2008) and the first since the 2008 NCAA Tournament when the Wildcats defeated No. 6 seed USC, 80-67, in first round before falling to No. 3 seed Wisconsin, 72-55, in the second round at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Neb. The team is 2-2 vs. No. 6 seeds (losing to Kansas, 71-58, in 1988 and Xavier, 87-79, in 1990 and defeating USC, 80-67, in 2008 and Xavier, 101-96, in 2010.
- Head coach Bruce Weber is the fifth different coach to lead K-State to at least 3 NCAA Tournament appearances (2013, 2014). Overall,Weber is in his 11th NCAA Tournament, which includes 6 at Illinois and 2 at Southern Illinois, and boasts a 12-10 record in those appearances.
- The Wildcats, which earned their third 20-win season under Bruce Weber and finished sixth in the rugged Big 12, have won 4 of their last 5 games, including going 1-1 at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.
AT THE NCAA TOURNAMENT
- K-State is making its 36th postseason appearance, which includes 29 in the NCAA Tournament and 7 in the Postseason NIT… The Wildcats have now advanced to the NCAA Tournament 7 times in the last 11 seasons, including their first since playing in the second round in 2014… The program has gone to the postseason 9 times in the last 11 seasons (7 trips to NCAA Tournament and 2 to the NIT)… The 29 overall bids ties for 23rd nationally (along with Utah and BYU), including fourth among Big 12 schools.
- In K-State’s 29 previous NCAA Tournament appearances, the Wildcats have advanced to the Sweet 16 a total of 16 times… The program has also reached the Elite Eight 11 times, made four Final Four appearances and played in one NCAA title game (1951).
- The program has posted a 34-32 all-time record in NCAA Tournament play, including a 2-2 record as a No. 11 seed… K-State will be making its third appearance as a No. 11 seed (1990, 2008) and the first since the 2008 Midwest Regional, in which, the Wildcats defeated No. 6 USC, 80-67 before falling to No. 3 seed Wisconsin in Omaha, Neb. … In the other appearance as an 11-seed, K-State lost to 6-seed Xavier, 87-79, in the 1990 Midwest Regional First Round in Indianapolis.
- The Wildcats are 2-2 all-time vs. No. 6 seeds, losing to Kansas, 71-58, in the 1988 Midwest Regional Final and to Xavier, 87-79, in the 1990 Midwest Regional First Round before winning its last two matchups in an 80-67 win over USC in the 2008 Midwest Regional First Round and a 101-96 double-overtime win over Xavier in the 2010 West Regional Semifinals.
- Tuesday’s win over Wake Forest in the First Four was the Wildcats’ first NCAA Tournament win since earning a 70-64 win over Southern Miss at the 2012 East Regional Second Round in Pittsburgh, snapping a 3-game skid.