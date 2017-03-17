Local dog park in need of upgrades

A local effort is underway to improve the Junction City dog park.

The park, located at South Park in Junction City, is frequented by dog owners from across the county.

Pat Landes, City Commissioner, said that he’s trying to find some people who love dogs to help bring the park to life.

“We’re getting some ideas together now, and I’m going to be matching funds of up to $1000 if anyone wants to donate towards the dog park; we’re looking at building a shelter area and also some fun things for the dogs to do too,” said Landes.

The fenced in area is by many standards a large leash-free area for dogs to run and play – but it’s just that…a large fenced-in area. There are no obstacles or trees for the dogs to enjoy, and no benches or shelter area for dog owners to congregate.

“There’s some potential for an agility type course out there…we need some trees out there, I think it would be fun to have a berm type area, or some type of build up and ground and grass – a little up and down for the dogs to play on; it’s just a little bit boring out there and I think we need to do some things to make it more fun,” said Landes.

Landes noted that he is not looking for City financial support for this project.

“I’m not looking for a big check from the City at all, I’d like to just do this privately, and I think there’s a lot of dog lovers here in our community that would be willing to help,” said Landes. “The park gets a lot of use, and it’s a great thing for our town to have.”

Landes has asked local Eagle Scouts to assist with the projects. Other volunteer organizations are welcome to lend their efforts.