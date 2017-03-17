MAC News Notes

A possible change for Military Affairs Council breakfasts in Junction City was the topic of a discussion at the monthly MAC Committee meeting. There was a suggestion that consideration be given to shared podium time between a commander or soldier and a local business person. The belief is that could provide an improved two-way communication about the importance of both the military and business communities.

Also, according to the minutes of the committee meeting:

–MAC Director John Seitz reported that a Victory Fest will be held August 19th with a prediction of 10,000 people attending the event.

–A planning meeting was being arranged to work on tours of the area for Fort Riley personnel.

–Big Red One 100th anniversary pins will be produced and will be sold for $2 each. This is the 100th year for the 1st Infantry Division.

–Staffers Day activities at Fort Riley will be April 19 and 20. That is where staffers from the offices of the congressional delegation visit the post and learn about the activities and programs at the installation.