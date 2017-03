Robert R. “Bob” Charland, 85, of Junction City, KS, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, KS.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017 at St. Xavier Catholic Church with Fr. Gale Hammerschmidt officating.

Inurnment with full military honors will follow the service at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to St. Xavier Catholic Church.