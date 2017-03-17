“Say Yes to JCHS” Campaign says ‘A promise made is a promise kept’

“A promise made is a promise kept.”

The Say Yes to JCHS Campaign has released the following statement in response to USD 475 being notified that the Heavy Impact Aid payment from the federal government will be delayed:

“A promise made is a promise kept. The “Say Yes to JCHS” campaign fully supports the idea that the district wait to move forward until the heavy impact aid payment is made by the federal government. We believe the project will move forward and are confident that a new high school on a new site is in the best interest of our district and community.”

Campaign Co-Chair Jim Schmidt said that from the beginning they have stood firm in their quest for a new school, but only on the certainty of three conditions.

“The first one was the approval by the State for the 48% match – which that happened on the 14th (of March) – the second was the payment on the Heavy Impact Aid from the Federal government, and then of course the third is the vote,” said Schmidt. “As those steps have been laid out, it doesn’t make sense to move forward with the vote until we have the Heavy Impact Aid.”

The campaign committee is confident in the reassurances given by the District from the Federal government, and Schmidt said they will continue their campaign efforts.

“We will continue moving forward with voter registration, and we’re going to continue moving forward with community outreach as far as the education process,” said Schmidt.

Campaign members have met with community organizations, groups and clubs educating them ahead of the bond issue election.

The State has approved the 48% match in funds for the project; these funds will only be available when and if the new school project gains community support in the form a bond issue election.

District officials are asking that the election be moved from May 9th to August 1st pending Board of Education approval in their April meeting.