Valley View Senior Life will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival on Saturday, April 15th.

There will be 15,000 eggs hidden for children up to age 12.

This event is free and open to the public.

Sponsors are needed for the event. Donations must be received by March 24th. Checks can be written out to Valley View Senior Life, ATTN Easter Carnival.

For more information call 762-2162, ext. 223.