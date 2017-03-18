1st Infantry Division anniversary events at Fort Riley this year will include a Vietnam veterans welcome home ceremony, but with a new twist.

Members of the Flint Hills Regional Council were briefed on the plan Friday by Fort Riley officials. Council member Mike Ryan of Junction City said the plan outlined for them, “is to have returning heroes from the current wars along with the Vietnam vets…have them walking shoulder to shoulder, and have them march in to a welcome home ceremony.”

Other anniversary events will range from Victory Week August 15th through the 26th to a Victory Park Wreath Laying Ceremony on August 22nd. A Victory Fest and fireworks are scheduled on August 19th.