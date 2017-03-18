JCPD Report

The Junction City Police Department has reported the arrest of Matthew Albert May, 33, Junction City, on suspicion of Robbery, Domestic Battery, Violation of a No Contact Order and Damage to Property.

May was arrested Friday afternoon at 203 South Washington in connection with the charges that allegedly occurred at 1209 North Perry.

In separate cases police arrests also included:

–Nathan Allen Hall, 27, Junction City on suspicion of Aggravated Battery and Intentional Great Bodily Harm. The arrest occurred Friday afternoon at 224 South Madison Street.

–Jose Manuel Bustamante, 20 and Jonathan Joel Orellana, 20, both of Junction City, on suspicion of Theft. The arrest occurred Friday evening in the 600 block of West 11th Street.