Junction City Wrestling Club Competes in District Championships

The Junction City Wrestling Club qualified 23 wrestlers during the USA Kansas District Championships at the Shenk Gym on Saturday for the State Tournament. They were among approximately 700 youth wrestlers competing in District event at the Shenk and Fiffe Gyms adt Junction City High School.

Club members advancing to state include:

–Malakai Wilcox with a second place finish in the 8 & under 40 category

–Devin Coulter, fourth at 8 & under 88

–Lamarcus Barber, first at 8 & under 95

–Christopher Coy, first at 8 & under 125

–Jamie Jude Villaneuva, first at 10 & under 90

–Griffin Bohanan, first at 10 & under 120

–Bennett Underhill, second at 10 & under 170

–Ty Lewis, second at 12 & under 88

–Xavier Coulter, second at 12 & under 92

–Justin Wisner-McLane, second at 12 & under 130

–Judah Peterson, second at 12 & under 165

–Matthew Whitton, second at 14 & under 120

–Charles Neuman, second at 14 & under 130

–Cameron Beasley, third at 14 & under 130

–Gavin Lujan, fourth at 14 & under 140

–Haiden Jennings, fourth 14 & under 145

–Sadiki Smith, second 14 & under 160

–Adam Henely, second 14 & under 265

–Max Bazan, second High School 132

–John Clark, second High School 160

–Terrance Adeleye, second High School 170

–Jeff Walters, fourth High School 220

–Daylynn Comstock, second High School 250.