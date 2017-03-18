Wrestlers Pack the House

An estimated 3,500 to 4,000 people crammed into Junction City High School on Saturday for the USA Wrestling Kansas District Three championships. The event included 700 youth wrestlers competing for a berth in the state tournament.

Chris Bogenhagen of the Junction City Wrestling Club said there were multiple wrestling mats spread through the Shenk and Fiffe Gyms. A lot of people worked in conjunction with the tournament.”We have 12 wrestling surfaces, what we call surfaces. And each one of those surfaces take at least three people, and those people are volunteers.”Bogenhagen added they came from both the local wrestling club and surrounding communities.

Bogenhagen noted the club believes this tournament gives back to the community. Weigh-in’s began on Friday night. “When you see kids from McPherson and those places, and they’re telling you that they’re staying the night in hotels we’re hoping they’re filling up Junction City.”

Parking was at a premium for the tournament, with overflow on surrounding streets near the high school. Bogenhagen estimated attendance in the 3,500 to 4,000 range. That included wrestlers plus family members.