JC Pacesetters Special Olympics Team Breakfast Fundraiser

The Junction City Pacesetters Special Olympics team will host a S.A.L. breakfast on Saturday, April 1st.

It will be from 7:00 am until 10:00 am at the American Legion Post #45 at 201 E 4th Street in Junction City.

There will be biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, coffee and juice served.

A donation of $7 is requested for adults and $4 for children under 10.

There will also be a silent auction that ends at 9:45 am. Tickets for the auction are available at the door.

For more information contact Coach John at 785-209-1996.