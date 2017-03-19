K-State’s Snyder Announces Staff Change

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State head football coach Bill Snyder announced today that assistant coach Mike Cox will not return as a member of the Wildcat coaching staff.

Cox has coached the Wildcat linebackers since the 2012 season.

“I appreciate the time I have spent at K-State coaching and mentoring so many great young men, but it’s time for me to step away and focus more on my family and my children,” said Cox. “I look forward to following the Wildcats next season and for many years to come.”

“We are grateful for what Mike has done for our program and young people and respect the decision he has made to spend more time with his family,” Snyder said.

A national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

KENNY LANNOU

Associate A.D. for Communications | K-State Athletics