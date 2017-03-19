Kan. House committee shields public employers from gun liability

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) A Kansas House committee has advanced a bill that would protect public employers from liability for employees carrying concealed handguns while working outside of a public building.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee passed the bill Friday. Under the bill, a public employer could not be sued if their employee acted wrongfully or negligently with their concealed gun while out of the building for work. Employers are already protected from liability when an employee is in a public building.

Wichita Republican Rep. John Whitmer says employers shouldn’t be held responsible for an employee’s personal choice to carry a concealed weapon. Overland Park Republican Rep. Stephanie Clayton didn’t support the bill and says a victim would be able to sue for more damages from the employer than the employee.