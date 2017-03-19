Kan. woman, 2 children hospitalized after pickup flips

BOURBON COUNTY – A Kansas woman and two children were injured in an accident just before noon on Sunday in Bourbon County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Blake Lee Enloe, 26, Fort Scott, was southbound on Kansas 7 three miles north of Devon.

The pickup left the roadway to the west. The driver overcorrected. The pickup traveled back across, exited the roadway, hit a ditch and flipped.

Enloe and two children passengers Daltun Enloe, 8, and Linden J. Enloe, 4, Fort Scott, were transported to Mercy Hospital.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.