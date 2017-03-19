The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning will be in effect from noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Sunday for low relative humidity for multiple area counties including Geary, Clay, Dickinson, Morris, Wabaunsee, Lyon, Riley and Ottawa.

Wind speeds will be around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The minimum relative humidity will drop in to the 30 and 20 percent range Sunday afternoon. A few locations, especially in central Kansas, may drop into the teens.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of strong winds….low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.