Geary County rural firefighters responded to a residence on Weaver Road about 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a fire in the back yard. The location is in the Milford Township northwest of Junction City.

According to Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges the cause of the blaze was fireworks that had been shot off illegally. No one was injured.

Firefighters were on scene for about one-half hour.

More information is not expected to be released until Monday.