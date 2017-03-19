Third and final Legislative Coffee Saturday, April 1st

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the third and final Legislative Coffee on Saturday, April 1st.

Start time is 9:00 am at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in the Montgomery Rehearsal Hall room in Junction City.

State legislators will provide updates on activities in Topeka and the public can pose questions on legislative issues. Some of the legislators invited to attend include Senators Jeff Longbine and Tom Hawk, and Representatives Lonnie Clark and Dave Baker.

This is free and open to the public.