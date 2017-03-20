3-year-old twins dead; wandered into pond near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three-year-old twins are dead after apparently wandering into a pond just north of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports the twins’ father woke up Monday morning and realized the children were missing from their home in Platte County.

Platte County Undersheriff Maj. Erik Holland reports both toddlers were found in the pond, the girl was found first and was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. Responders did not immediately see the boy until a dive team was called in.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Holland says they are investigating but don’t have anything that indicates anything other than an accident.

The private pond sits behind a few houses, including the one were the children lived.

The newspaper reports that father called 911 twice. Neighbors also called.