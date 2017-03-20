Library to Hold Open House April 5

The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will hold an Open House on Wednesday, April 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Here attendees will be able to tour the public and some of the staff areas of the building and learn more about what the library does. This will include making designated stops along a route where staff members will talk about library services, including assistance with technology, demonstrate databases, provide information on educational programs for both adults and children, and more.

The concept for the building expansion plan that was developed by Manhattan’s BBN Architects will also be on display so community members can see the plan as it currently exists and how the additional space could be used.

The friends of the library will also be on hand to talk about the organization and the support it provides to the library. At 6:30 p.m. the friends group will begin its annual meeting including review of the activities of the past year and the membership’s vote on a proposal to revise the group’s current dues structure.

The open house will also see the launch of the friends’ annual Gift Basket Drawing. Attendees will be able to purchase drawing tickets and add them to the baskets they hope to win when the drawing is held in mid-May.

To prepare for the event, the library will close for the day to regular business at 4:00 p.m. It will re-open to the public at 5:30 p.m. for the activities of the open house only. The open house is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. Regular services will resume on Thursday when the library opens at 9:00 a.m.

For more information about the open house or the building project, please call Library Director Susan Moyer at 785-238-4311.