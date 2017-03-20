Outdoor Recreation Opportunities are endless

Spring has officially begun, which means the start of consistently warmer weather and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Rick Dykstra, Milford Lake Outdoors Alliance, said that there’s an abundance of opportunities for outdoor recreation, right in Junction City.

“In Junction City, whether it’s trails, Homer’s Pond and the kids fishing, the Junction City wetlands, the Riverwalk area which is open to fishing too, and bicycling at the parks or just playing frisbee,” said Dykstra.

Beyond the City limits, the recreation opportunities double.

“When you get out in the County, you know there’s Milford Lake, and they’ve got the nature center and it’s outside trails and playground areas,” said Dykstra. “There’s numerous areas if you just wanted to overnight camp, set up a tent with your kids and have an evening under the stars; of course, there’s boating, there’s fishing, there’s sailing – we are just blessed with lots of things to do when it comes to the outdoors whether it be in the City limits of Junction City or out in the County.”

Dykstra suggests visiting the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, located inside the Chamber offices in Junction City, for a complete tour guide of the parks and recreation areas in the community.

A few parks and their locations are listed below:

Bramlage Park, 420 Grant Ave.

Buffalo Soldier Park, 200 w. 18th st.

Helland Park, Rucker Rd.

Homer’s Pond, 100 S. Eisenhower Dr.

Playground Park, 5th St. and Eisenhower Dr.

Riverwalk Trail, North Washington St. (G Ave.)

South Park, 1417 St. Mary’s Road

Tallgrass Nature Trail, Milford Nature Center

Wetland Trail, Frontage Rd.

Milford Lake Trails, Milford State Park