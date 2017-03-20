Police: Kansas man chases burglary suspects from his home

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating an attempted burglary.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a man and his wife told police they noticed lights turn on outside of their home, in the 2500 block of Aberdeen Lane in Salina, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

Two suspects then entered the home and began going upstairs.

The husband then attempted to chase down the suspects; one climbed out of a garage window and the other jumped off of the second story balcony.

Law enforcement arrived but could not locate the suspects. They believe one of them was armed with a handgun, according to Forrester.

The intruders did not take anything but some items were broken during the husband’s brief pursuit. The couple’s 20-year-old daughter was also home during the break-in.