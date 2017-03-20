JC Post

Swap Shop – March 20, 2017

Selling – 4 x 8′ utility trailer,  238-5511

Buy – General Lee “Dukes of Hazard”match box or model car, 223-2073

Selling – Glass top stove, 238-6194

Selling – Two Pyrenees female puppies, 349-2102

Selling – 42-inch Murray riding mower, 238-2304

Selling – Treadmill; king size air mattress with pump; stroller,  238-1185

Selling – Chest of drawers; antique dresser; bicycle, 238-5405

Buy – Futon, full and twin size mattresses, 341-5139

Selling – Hardwood  chair with upholstered blue seat 762-2648

Selling – Eight 34 x 76” panes of  glass, 447-3233

 

 