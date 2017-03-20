Two Transported to Hospital Following Injury Accident

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department has reported that two people were transported to Geary Community Hospital with minor injuries following a three-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The location was on I-70 about six miles east of Junction City.

The S-O reported that matthew Stanley, Blue Ridge, Georgia, was driving his Nissan Pathfinder eastbound when he struck the rear of a Freightliner semi-truck driven by Jackie Hill, Claremore, Oklahoma, who then hit the rear of a Peterbuilt semi-truck driven by Jerry Swindell, Caledonia, Minnesota, then coming to rest in the south-side ditch.

There was minor damage to both semi-trucks and no injuries for either of those drivers. There was major damage to the Nissan. The driver Matthew Stanley, and a passenger, Austin Brooks, were transported to Geary Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident was reported at 12:59 p.m.