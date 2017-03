United Way of Junction City – Geary County will have two fundraising events at local eating establishments.

One of those will be at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 21st. The other will be at Ike’s Place Bar & Grill on April 1st. A portion of proceeds from the sale of food during those events will go to support United Way.