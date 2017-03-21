Fire Marshal: Massive suburban Kansas City fire accidental

OVERLAND PARK— Investigators say the cause of Monday’s fire that spread from a suburban Kansas City apartment complex that was under construction to nearly two dozen homes was an accident.

Fire Marshal Sweany updating the press: #CityPlaceFire determined to be accidental by a welder doing hot work at the construction site. pic.twitter.com/koIaWOuNnB — Overland Park, KS (@opcares) March 21, 2017



Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said investigators interviewed witnesses Tuesday as crews monitored hot spots at the multimillion-dollar CityPlace development.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze before it was brought under control late Monday. The fire leveled one apartment building and heavily damaged a second. Debris from the blaze rained down on a nearby neighborhood.

Rhodes says at least 22 homes were damaged, with about a third of them sustaining significant damage.

Three firefighters were treated for minor injuries. He said it was a “blessing” that none of the injuries were serious.