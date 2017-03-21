Firefighters Work I-70 Blaze Near Geary – Riley County Line

Firefighters from both Geary and Riley County responded to the area near mile marker 316 on Interstate 70 for a fire about 3 p.m. Tuesday. The site is about 19 miles east of Junction City.

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges said the right front tire came off an eastbound vehicle. “He said he thought he had a flat tire, it was wobbly, and then all of a sudden the tire took off and caught the grass off the roadway on fire.”

Berges estimated less than one acre of grass burned. No one was injured.