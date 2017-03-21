Guilty Plea Entered in Stabbing Death of Junction City Woman

A guilty plea has been entered by Daniel E. Edwards, Topeka, in Geary County District Court today.

Edwards plead guilty to one count each of second degree murder and aggravated robbery stemming from the stabbing death of 52 year old Sharon Moody at her residence in Junction City on March 13, 2015.

In response to questioning by the Court, Edwards admitted that he did stab Sharon Moody who died in the incident. He also admitted in court records to taking a 2011 Mazda CX 7 automobile, keys, and other personal items including credit cards from Moody.

Edwards was arrested that night in Topeka and transported back to Junction City; he is currently incarcerated at the Geary County Detention Center with a bond of $1 million.

The court announced that this is a plea agreement that includes a recommendation for 273 months total in prison (roughly 23 years) – 214 months on the second degree murder charge and 59 months on the aggravated robbery count.

There is a varied sentencing range of 147 months to 653 months that could be imposed based on Edwards’ criminal history.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 5th in Geary County District Court.