Lights! Camera! Math ‘a’ Magic!

Check out this magical show where Math ‘a’ Magicians replace textbooks with mind-blowing puzzles, dazzling skill and lots of magic and illusions – all with a mathematical twist.

Math ‘a’ Magicians will demonstrate the magic of math in this fun, interactive show as they perform extraordinary feats of mind-reading, misdirection and illusion that will capture the imagination of children and adults alike.

Click to see some highlights (YouTube).

Check them out on Friday, March 24th at the C.L. Hoover Opera House at 6:30 pm.

There is also a free show at 1:00 pm on March 24th to benefit the Geary County Food Pantry. Please bring at least on non-perishable food item per person and reserve your tickets by calling the Box Office at 238-3906 or click here to purchase online for the 6:30 pm show.