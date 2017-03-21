Men’s Basketball Banquet Set for April 10

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Fans can celebrate the accomplishments of the 2016-17 Kansas State men’s basketball team when the athletic department holds the team’s postseason banquet on Monday, April 10 at the Hilton Garden Inn.

There is a social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m., with dinner set for 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

Individual dinner tickets are $50 per person with tables of eight available for $400. Tickets can be purchased through the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at (800) 221.CATS as well as online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

Seating is limited with the deadline to order Monday, April 3. Fans can choose steak, chicken or vegetarian options when making reservations.

Questions about the event can be directed to Bailey Bachamp in the men’s basketball office at (785) 532.6531.

–www.k-statesports.com–

TOM GILBERT

Associate Director for Athletics Communications | K-State Athletics