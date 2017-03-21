Proposed New Sports…Activities…All-inclusive Complex

There is a possibility that the proposed new sports complex will be called an activities complex.

Dennis Beson, Chamber of Commerce CEO, mentioned the idea during a convention and visitor’s bureau advisory meeting.

“If you call it a sports complex, the only thing that people think about is that there’s some sort of sports – soccer, and baseball, and the actual fields that get built; but we think we’re focusing a little bit more on an activities complex, and what we’re talking about is a more holistic property – something that can be used with bike trails, walking trails, possibly a playground,” said Beson.

The activities complex could also be a potential location for bigger events like Sundown Salute or Jammin in JC.

“We actually could have that event right down in a complex area and people would have places to park, it could all be in one location, and then maybe not tie up the center of town that sometimes affects businesses,” said Beson.

The top priorities on the table now for the possible sports complex/activities complex project include finding land and working toward the 501c-3 status. Beson noted that officials are also waiting to learn the fate of the possible new school project.

“There’s some possibilities that if a new school gets built, we could possibly co-locate where the new school is, or they don’t know what to do with the old school and maybe that could be a potential [location]; so we’ve kind of been waiting, but we do have some private property land that we’ve been talking to some folks [about],” said Beson.

Beson added that data collected shows a good foundation for a business plan for the project.

No final decisions have been made on the proposed sports/activities complex.