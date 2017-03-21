“Quality Play for All”, Concepts for a Community Playground

A community playground is the vision for enhancements to Fifth Street Park.

There is a committee leading an effort, Quality Play for All, to revamp the playground and turn the entire park into a community family fun zone. Joy Davis is amongst those working on the project.

“The park will be such a wonderful addition to our community, and people who are driving down Eisenhower may be driving more slowly so they can stop and gawk at this beautiful green park in the middle of Junction City,” said Davis.

The concept for the park includes multiple playground “stations” for the varying stages of childhood and development. There will also be handicap friendly playground equipment.

“We want to build a playground in Junction City that all of the children in the community and the surrounding areas will be excited about,” said Davis noting that the park could potentially draw families from neighboring smaller communities.

The playground area concepts include turf, or a turf-like surface, that will keep the park aesthetically pleasing year-round. There is also a plan to have a walking track area with exercise stations geared for senior citizens – a way to bring the entire family to the park.

“Today, more than ever our children need to get outside and play and move and run and exercise,” said Davis. “Our vision has gotten a little broader, and we hope to be able to continue to raise money after the Fifth Street Park is completed to help improve other parks in Geary County.

The complete project, as it is proposed will cost about $400,000 according to Davis. This estimate includes the playground equipment, turf and installation.

Davis and the committee working to bring the park to life are working with the Greater Geary Community Foundation, amongst other community organizations to seek grants and donations for the project.

Davis updated City Commissioners on the progress of the project during their meeting on March 21st.