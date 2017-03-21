Report: 2016 Kan. oil production at lowest level in 10 years

By John P. Tretbar

The State of Kansas produced just 37.9 million barrels of crude oil last year, according to the latest numbers from the Kansas Geological Survey.

If borne out by tax figures from the Revenue Department, that would be the state’s lowest annual production total since 2007.

According to KGS, Ellis County produced 2.67 million barrels of crude last year to lead the state. Harper County was next at 2.01 million. Barton County weighed in with 2016 production of 1.73 million barrels.

Haskell (1.72M) and Finney Counties (1.67M) were next, followed by Russell County with 1.62 million barrels, and Stafford County at 1.1 million barrels.

In 2015, Kansas ranked 10th in crude oil production among the 50 states, excluding the federal offshore areas, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.