Stanford Knocks K-State Out of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Brittany McPhee had 21 points, Alanna Smith added 19 and second-seeded Stanford routed No. 7 seed Kansas State 69-48 on Monday night to advance to the Cardinal’s 10th straight Sweet 16.

The Cardinal (30-5) had no problem dealing with the Wildcats (23-11) or their home crowd, which spent much of the game sitting in silence. Stanford roared to a 39-21 halftime lead and never looked back in advancing to face No. 3 seed Texas on Friday night in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Cardinal beat the Longhorns 71-59 when they met in early November.

Kindred Wesemann had 11 points and Breanna Lewis was held to nine in their final game for the Wildcats (23-11), who have not advanced past the NCAA Tournament’s opening weekend since 2002.

Neither senior star could get on track after combining for 39 in the opening round.