6 hospitalized after fire at Kansas group home

JOHNSON COUNTY – Six people were hospitalized after a fire at a residential group home in Johnson County on Wednesday.

Just after midnight, fire crews from Olathe and Overland Park were called to a fire at a two story, single family home for individuals with disabilities near 141th and Parkhill Street, according to a media release.

Police met fire crews at the scene and reported they evacuated four individuals but two others were still inside the home.

Fire crews were able to locate two additional individuals on the second floor of the home. Additional fire crews were able to knock down the fire in the back of the residence.

All occupants of the home were transported to local hospitals. One individual was reported in critical condition and another in serious condition, according to fire officials.

The kitchen and basement area suffered the most damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.